Sincere McCormick’s patience pays off as he asserts himself as the Raiders starting running back

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Sincere McCormick could’ve at some point just walked away. He went undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio. He signed with the Raiders in 2022 to begin a patience-trying three-year stretch in Las Vegas. McCormick was placed on injured reserve and would rotate between being waived and signed by the club. Little figured to change this season with McCormick on the practice squad with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison as the Raiders top two running backs with 10-year veteran Ameer Abdullah also on the roster. Injuries opened the way for McCormick to become the starter.

