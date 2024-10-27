Sincere Brown scores on two long passes, highlights Campbell’s 21-7 win over North Carolina A&T

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Sincere Brown caught a long touchdown pass from each of his two quarterbacks and Campbell celebrated homecoming with a 21-7 victory over North Carolina A&T. Chad Mascoe Jr.’s 64-yard hookup with Brown on the third play of the game gave the Fighting Camels an early 7-0 lead. Backup quarterback Mike Chandler II scored on an 8-yard run late in the first quarter and hit Brown on a 53-yard pass for a 21-7 lead with about 10 minutes remaining. Ger-Cari Caldwell caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fomby for North Carolina A&T’s only score and they trailed 14-7 early in the fourth quarter.

