Simpson’s late and-1 FT help Rutgers beat Penn State 59-56

Derek Simpson tied his career high with 16 points, including the go-ahead three-point play in the closing seconds, Cam Spencer scored 11 of his 13 in the second half and Rutgers rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Penn State 59-56. Simpson, a 6-foot-3 freshman, went around a screen by Clifford Omoruyi, drove the right side of the lane and was fouled as he made a driving layup. He hit the and-1 free throw with 1:24 left to make it 57-56. Omoruyi grabbed an offensive rebound and his putback less than a minute later capped the scoring. Camren Wynter led with 16 points and Jalen Pickett had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.