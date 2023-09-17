Simpson, Williams help No. Alabama shrug off slow start and beat South Florida 17-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Roydell Williams rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, helping third-string quarterback Ty Simpson and No. 10 Alabama shrug off a slow start and beat South Florida 17-3. The Crimson Tide rebounded from a 10-point loss to Texas, improving to 14-1 in games following a regular-season loss since 2008. To do it, though, Alabama had to overcome inconsistent quarterback play and several costly mistakes that kept USF in the game. Tyler Buchner started at quarterback for Alabama in place of Jalen Milroe. Simpson entered the game in the second quarter.

