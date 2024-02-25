Simpson scores 28, Hadley 20 and Colorado blows past Utah 89-65

By The Associated Press
Utah forward Lawson Lovering, right, who used to play for Colorado, waits to check in as he makes his first appearance back in Boulder, Colo., in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Cliff Grassmick)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Cliff Grassmick]

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 28 points, J’Vonne Hadley added 20 and Colorado poured it on in the second half to defeat Utah 89-65. After leading by nine points at halftime, Colorado turned it into a rout with runs of 9-0 and 7-0 midway through the second half. The Buffaloes led 75-51 after the 7-0 run, then four minutes later a 3-pointer by Simpson put them up by 28. The lead peaked at 31 on a 3-pointer by Luke O’Brien before Utah scored the final seven points. Gabe Madsen scored 18 points for Utah. The Utes made only 4 of 23 3-point tries.

