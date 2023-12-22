Simpson scores 23 points and Colorado cruises to 98-72 thumping of Utah Tech

BOULDER. Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 23 points and Luke O’Brien scored 18 points shooting 8 for 10 and Colorado was never threatened in a 98-72 win over Utah Tech. Gonsalves’ layup 4:33 in marked Utah Tech’s first basket. Aric Demmings and Gonsalves each scored 14 points for the Trailblazers.

