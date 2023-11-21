Simpson scores 23, makes key plays in Colorado’s 64-59 victory over Richmond at Sunshine Slam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 23 points and made a number of key plays in the second half, leading No. 18 Colorado to a 64-59 victory over Richmond at the Sunshine Slam. In a game that was already low-scoring, the Spiders managed just two points in a stretch of 3 minutes, 40 seconds after Simpson made two free throws that gave Colorado a 54-51 lead with four minutes remaining. The Buffaloes extended their lead to 62-53 before Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer for Richmond with 19 seconds left. J’Vonne Hadley made two foul shots for Colorado with 12 seconds to go for a 64-56 lead and Richmond’s Jordan King wrapped up the scoring with a 3-pointer.

