Simpson scores 23, makes key plays in Colorado’s 64-59 victory over Richmond at Sunshine Slam

By The Associated Press
Colorado forward Cody Williams, right, shoots in front of Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 23 points and made a number of key plays in the second half, leading No. 18 Colorado to a 64-59 victory over Richmond at the Sunshine Slam. In a game that was already low-scoring, the Spiders managed just two points in a stretch of 3 minutes, 40 seconds after Simpson made two free throws that gave Colorado a 54-51 lead with four minutes remaining. The Buffaloes extended their lead to 62-53 before Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer for Richmond with 19 seconds left. J’Vonne Hadley made two foul shots for Colorado with 12 seconds to go for a 64-56 lead and Richmond’s Jordan King wrapped up the scoring with a 3-pointer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.