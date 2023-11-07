Simpson scores 22 points to lead Colorado past Towson

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Colorado distanced itself from Towson after halftime to beat the Tigers 75-57. Colorado finally created safe distance and made a double-digit lead last the rest of the way when Simpson and Tristan da Silva each made a pair of 3-pointers and Luke O’Brien added another as part of a 15-0 outburst to start the second half. Reserve Dylan Williamson scored 15 points for Towson.

