Simpson scores 19, Rutgers rallies from 15-point deficit to beat Michigan 69-59

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Derek Simpson scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half and Rutgers rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Michigan 69-59. Simpson hit a 3-pointer at the seven-minute to spark an 18-2 run to end the game. Simpson scored eight points while the Wolverines were 1-for-9 shooting during the stretch. Mawot Mag and Clifford Omoruyi scored 15 points apiece for Rutgers (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten Conference). Olivier Nkamhoua scored 14 points to lead Michigan (7-15, 2-9), which has lost five straight and 10 of its last 11 games. It was the 11th straight game Michigan was outscored after halftime.

