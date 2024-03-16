Simpson scores 16 points and Colorado defeats Washington State 58-52 in Pac-12 semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 16 points and Colorado held Washington State to a season low in points, defeating the 22nd-ranked Cougars 58-52 the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. The third-seeded Buffaloes, who extended their winning streak to eight games, play fourth-seeded Oregon in Saturday’s championship game. Washington State will wait to see Sunday where it is headed in the NCAA Tournament. Isaac Jones led the Cougars with 13 points. This is the third time in four years that Colorado has appeared in at least the semifinals. The Buffaloes are making their first trip to the championship game since 2021.

