Simpson scores 15 points and Rutgers defeats Georgetown 71-60

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Derek Simpson scored 15 points and Rutgers used a strong defense to defeat Georgetown 71-60. The Scarlet Knights had an 11-0 run early in the second half, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Aundre Hyatt, for a 54-36 lead and the Hoyas never got closer than 11. The Scarlet Knights were outrebounded 40-29 but they turned 21 Georgetown turnovers into 25 points. Four players had two steals and Clifford Omoruyi had four blocks. Jayden Epps scored 15 points for Georgetown and Dontrez Styles had 15. They Hoyas shot 35%.

