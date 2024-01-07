Simons scores 38, Trail Blazers nearly flawless in overtime to beat the Nets 134-127

NEW YORK (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 38 points and 11 assists, Malcolm Brogdon scored eight of his 18 points during Portland’s nearly flawless overtime, and the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-127 on Sunday.

Jerami Grant added 27 points and Shaedon Sharpe chipped in 21 off the bench for the Blazers, who snapped their four-game losing streak and won for the first time in eight road games.

Mikal Bridges scored 42 points and made the tying jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation. But Portland then shot 6 for 7 in overtime, with Brogdon hitting all three shots, including two 3-pointers.

Nic Claxton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Nets, who have lost 11 of their last 14 games and play their next one in Paris on Thursday against Cleveland.

The Trail Blazers did not lead until the fourth quarter, and trailed by as many as 10 in the second half, yet appeared poised to snap their lengthy skid on Sharpe’s driving layup that made it 115-113 with 5.5 seconds left in regulation.

Bridges answered with a fall-away jumper and then scored seven of the Nets’ 12 points in overtime. But the Trail Blazers had an 11-2 run in the extra period, with Simons scoring six points.

