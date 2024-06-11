Simone Manuel returns from overtraining syndrome with her eyes on Paris Olympics

ATLANTA (AP) — Simone Manuel was the first Black female swimmer to capture an Olympic gold medal. Now she’s coming back from a debilitating case of overtraining syndrome, her body breaking down in the leadup to the 2021 Tokyo Games. Manuel barely made the U.S. team and managed a bronze medal as the anchor on the 4×100-meter freestyle relay. But she was forced to give up all activity for seven months — even something as mundane as a light stroll — to allow herself to heal. Heading into the U.S. Olympic trials, which begin Saturday in Indianapolis, Manuel finds herself in a much better place. She’s determined to make her third Olympics, but she knows taking care of herself is far more important than touching the wall first.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.