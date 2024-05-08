Simone Biles wants to turn her post-Olympic tour into a celebration. The guys are coming along too

Gymnastics star Simone Biles is taking her show on the road following the Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old Biles will headline the “Gold Over America Tour” this fall. The 30-city tour begins in Southern California in mid-September and wraps up in Detroit in early November. Biles invited men to participate this time around, including world all-around bronze medalist Fred Richard. Biles says she wanted her second tour to be more inclusive and it’s her goal to help bring as many people to the sport as possible.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.