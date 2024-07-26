Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars ahead of Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles is looking to add to the list of skills named after her in gymnastics’ Code of Points. The American superstar has submitted an original skill on uneven bars to the International Gymnastics Federation. If Biles successfully completes it during women’s qualifying, the skill will become the sixth to bear her name in the code. Biles already has two elements named after her on vault and floor exercise, and one on balance beam. She is looking to become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill on all four events.

