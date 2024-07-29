Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, will watch her at the Olympics. Why has he drawn criticism?

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is heading to the Olympics to watch his wife, American gymnastics star Simone Biles. The two were married in the spring of 2023 after three years of dating. Owens has come under criticism from some of Biles’ fans for comments he’s made in the past, including the fact he didn’t know who she was when they connected in 2020. Biles says some fans crossed the line and that Owens’ comments were misconstrued.

