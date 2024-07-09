Simone Biles and LeBron James are among athletes expected to bid ‘adieu’ to the Olympics in Paris

Simone Biles and LeBron James lead the list of athletes likely competing at their final Olympics. Add in that Andy Murray will be retiring after the Paris Games and that Rafael Nadal may bid goodbye to tennis too and the stage is set for some high-profile goodbyes. Other top competitors expected to say “adieu” to the Olympics in the French capital include Shelly-Anne Fraser Pryce, Gianmarco Tamberi, Sarah Sjöström, Tom Daley, Mikkel Hansen and Teddy Riner.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.