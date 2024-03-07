Simona Halep will return to action at the Miami Open after appealing her doping suspension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Simona Halep will return to tennis at the Miami Open this month after winning her appeal of a doping suspension and having the penalty reduced from four years to nine months. The two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 player posted a thank you to the tournament via social media on Thursday on social media. Halep is a 32-year-old from Romania. She is allowed to resume her tennis career thanks to the decision in her favor announced Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. She tested positive for a banned drug at the 2022 U.S. Open and has not competed on tour since then.

