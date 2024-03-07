Simona Halep will return to action at the Miami Open after appealing her doping suspension

By The Associated Press
FILE - Romania's Simona Halep celebrates defeating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in a singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been cleared for an immediate return to tennis after sports’ highest court cut her ban for doping on appeal. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Simona Halep will return to tennis at the Miami Open this month after winning her appeal of a doping suspension and having the penalty reduced from four years to nine months. The two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 player posted a thank you to the tournament via social media on Thursday on social media. Halep is a 32-year-old from Romania. She is allowed to resume her tennis career thanks to the decision in her favor announced Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. She tested positive for a banned drug at the 2022 U.S. Open and has not competed on tour since then.

