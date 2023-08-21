Simona Halep was dropped from the US Open field because of a provisional doping suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Simona Halep has been dropped from the U.S. Open field because of a provisional doping suspension. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Monday that Halep was automatically withdrawn when the tournament’s qualifying draw was held. Halep tested positive for a banned substance at last year’s U.S. Open. She is a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player. During a provisional suspension, a player is ineligible to compete in any sanctioned events. Halep’s spot in the main draw in the women’s singles tournament in Flushing Meadows went to Taylor Townsend. Play begins on Aug. 28.

