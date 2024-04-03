Simona Halep gets wild-card entry to Madrid Open

By The Associated Press
FILE - Simona Halep, of Romania, returns the ball to Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the final of the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Aug. 14, 2022. Halep returned to professional tennis after successfully reducing a doping suspension on appeal, playing her first match in about 1 1/2 years Tuesday, March 19 — a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 loss to Paula Badosa at the Miami Open. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

MADRID (AP) — Simona Halep has received a wild-card entry to the Madrid Open. It will be the two-time Grand Slam champion’s second tournament since getting her doping suspension reduced on appeal. Organizers of the clay-court tournament also handed a wildcard to another former No. 1, Caroline Wozniacki, along with veteran Kei Nishikori and 18-year-old Martín Landaluce on the men’s side. Halep is a two-time Madrid champion. She returned to professional tennis last month at the Miami Open and lost to Paula Badosa in the first round. Halep’s four-year doping ban that was handed down in 2023 was cut to nine months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in early March.

