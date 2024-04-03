Simona Halep gets wild-card entry to Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Simona Halep has received a wild-card entry to the Madrid Open. It will be the two-time Grand Slam champion’s second tournament since getting her doping suspension reduced on appeal. Organizers of the clay-court tournament also handed a wildcard to another former No. 1, Caroline Wozniacki, along with veteran Kei Nishikori and 18-year-old Martín Landaluce on the men’s side. Halep is a two-time Madrid champion. She returned to professional tennis last month at the Miami Open and lost to Paula Badosa in the first round. Halep’s four-year doping ban that was handed down in 2023 was cut to nine months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in early March.

