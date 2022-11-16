Simon scores 18, UT Martin rolls past Harris-Stowe, 96-53

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — K.J. Simon’s 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Harris-Stowe 96-53 on Tuesday night.

Simon had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Skyhawks (2-2). Parker Stewart scored 14 points and added five rebounds and six steals. Jalen Myers shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The NAIA-member Hornets (0-2) were led in scoring by Alex Nunnally, who finished with 14 points. Ken Martin added 11 points for Harris-Stowe. In addition, Jamarric Hammond had seven points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

UT Martin visits Ole Miss in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.