Simon Romfo throws for 3 TDs and North Dakota tops Murray State 72-35 for its most points since 1928

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Simon Romfo threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and North Dakota beat Murray State 72-35 for its most points scored in a game since 1928. Avery Scott returned an interception 40 yards to cap the scoring for North Dakota with 8:46 left in the fourth — to notch the Fighting Hawks’ highest point total since an 80-0 win over Jamestown College. North Dakota had its lead trimmed to 24-21 with 9:35 left in the second quarter before closing the half with 24 straight points. Murray State returner KaVan Reed let a punt bounce about 10 yards in front of him before grabbing it and fumbling at the 22. Three plays later, Romfo ran it in from the 6 for a double-digit lead.

