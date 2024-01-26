Simon Pagenaud still hoping to race in 2024 after scary crash last season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Even if Meyer Shank Racing had returned to this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona in search of a third consecutive win in the prestigious endurance race, the lineup would not have included Simon Pagenaud. The Frenchman was part of MSR’s back-to-back titles the last two seasons at Daytona International Speedway but has not raced since his terrifying IndyCar crash during practice on July 1 at Mid-Ohio. An IndyCar driver for MSR at the time, Pagenaud’s Honda had a brake failure in one of the most dangerous parts of the circuit. He has remained fairly silent about his condition in the six months since, but Pagenaud this week made a video statement to update his fans on his health and the “major progress” he’s made.

