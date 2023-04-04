Simon Fraser, sole Canadian NCAA member, dropping football

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — The only Canadian college with NCAA membership is shutting down its football program. Simon Fraser President Joy Johnson announced the decision in a letter, saying uncertainties about the future for the football program led to the decision to shut it down. Simon Fraser became the only Canadian school to hold NCAA membership when it was approved to begin competing at the Division II level starting in 2010. But several Division II schools on the West Coast have dropped football in recent years. Simon Fraser was an affiliate member of the Lone Star Conference last season but that was due to end for Simon Fraser in 2024.

