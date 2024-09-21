Simon accounts for 6 TDs, Trujillo’s 64-yard FG spurs Temple to 45-29 rally past Utah State

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Evan Simon’s 91-yard scoring pass to Dante Wright with four minutes left in the third quarter gave Temple the lead for good and the Owls beat Utah State 45-29. Simon’s scoring play to Wright gave Temple a 24-21 lead and helped ignite a three-touchdown Owls fourth quarter. Simon threw a 16-yard score to Daniel Evert with 11:57 left. Later, he tossed a 2-yarder to Peter Clarke with 6:02 left before running it from the 1 for the game’s last score with 3:22 remaining. Spencer Petras threw for 293 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies Temple’s Maddux Trujillo kicked a 64-yard field goal as time expired before intermission, the longest field goal in college football since 2008.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.