Simmons scores 18, Ayrault has double-double and No. 24 Michigan State women blast DePaul 89-61

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jaddan Simmons scored 18 points, Julia Ayrault added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Michigan State blew past DePaul 89-61, improving to 9-0 for the first time in program history. Emma Shumate scored 12 points and Jocelyn Tate had 10 points for the Spartans. Grace VanSlooten had four of MSU’s 14 blocks. Michigan State had 24 assists on 31 baskets. The Spartans outshot the Blue Demons 47%-22% in the first half and led 42-25 at halftime. The lead peaked at 32 when Kennedy Blair converted a three-point play for an 89-57 lead with 2 minutes remaining in the game. Jorie Allen had 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for DePaul.

