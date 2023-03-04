Simeone coaches record 613 game, Atletico routs Sevilla 6-1

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Diego Simeone has reached a new milestone for coaching longevity after overseeing a club record 613th match for Atletico Madrid. And his players gave him every reason to keep on going after putting on their best attacking displays of the season in a 6-1 rout of Sevilla. The big win lifted Atletico above Real Sociedad and into third place in the Spanish league. Memphis Depay scored Atletico’s first two goals in his first start since joining the club. Substitute Álvaro Morata added two more, along with goals by Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco.

