Simas Lukosius scores 20 as No. 20 Cincinnati beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 20 points, Dan Skillings Jr. added 17 and No. 20 Cincinnati beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 109-54 in the season opener for both teams. Connor Hickman had 13 points and Jizzle James had 12 for the Bearcats, who had six players score in double figures. Dante Sawyer led the Golden Lions with 11 points. The Bearcats got off to a sluggish start but overwhelmed the Golden Lions with a 17-2 run to close the first half.

