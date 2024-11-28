Simas Lukosius scores 16 and No. 16 Cincinnati improves to 6-0 with a 77-59 win over Alabama State

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 16 points to lead No. 16 Cincinnati to a 77-59 win over Alabama State. Jizzle James had 13 points and five assists for the Bearcats who have started 6-0 for the second time in coach Wes Miller’s four seasons. Dillon Mitchell scored 10 points with eight boards before leaving the game with an injury with 11 minutes remaining. Amarr Knox scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half for Alabama State while Jalen Keago added 12 points for the Hornets.

