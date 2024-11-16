Simas Lukosius, Jizzle James each score 19 points and No. 17 Cincinnati beats Nicholls State 86-49

CINCINNATI (AP) — Simas Lukosius had 19 points including five 3-pointers, Jizzle James scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and No. 17 Cincinnati eased by Nicholls State 86-49. Dillon Mitchell had 12 points and nine rebounds and Arrinten Page added 11 points for Cincinnati, which returned after a week off following an 83-56 victory over Morehead State on Nov. 8. The Bearcats have now started 3-0 in each of Wes Miller’s four years at the helm. He earned his 250th win last Friday. Jamal West Jr. scored 12 points to lead Nicholls State.

