Silvia Alvarez becomes spokeswoman for baseball players’ union

NEW YORK (AP) — Silvia Alvarez has been appointed acting communications director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Alvarez takes over from communications director Chris Dahl, who shifts to senior adviser for communications and intends to retire on Jan. 1. Alvarez joined the union in 2019 after working in the campaign and government offices of Senator Cory A. Booker and New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg. She was senior vice president and director of corporate communications for First Horizon National Corp. and director of multicultural and charitable communications for Major League Baseball.

