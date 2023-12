HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardoda Silva had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Hawaii defeated Portland 69-56 at the Diamond Head Classic. Matthue Cotton had 15 points and Noel Coleman 14 for the Rainbow Warriors. Vukasin Masic had 18 points and Tyler Robertson scored 11 for Portland.

