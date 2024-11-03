Silva scores in stoppage time, Atlanta rallies to beat Messi’s Miami 2-1 to even playoff series

ATLANTA (AP) — Xande Silva scored with about a minute to go in stoppage time shortly after a goal by Lionel Messi was waved off by a clear offside, giving ninth-seeded Atlanta United a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami and evening the best-of-three MLS playoff series at one game apiece. Silva blasted a right-footed shot into the top left corner to beat goalkeeper Drake Callender in the 94th minute. Messi had plenty of good chances but only found the back of the net with the flag raised for offside. Atlanta United took off the other way for Silva’s game winner. United rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to force a decisive game next Saturday in South Florida.

