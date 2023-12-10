Silva and Grealish score as Man City fights back to beat Luton 2-1 in Premier League

LUTON, England (AP) — Manchester City ended its four-match winless run in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat Luton 2-1 thanks to two goals in a three-minute span by Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish. Elijah Adebayo headed in Andros Townsend’s cross at the back post in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to give Luton the lead at Kenilworth Road. City equalized when Silva pounced on the loose ball following a tackle on Rodri and curled a finish into the bottom corner in the 62nd. Grealish then converted a cross to the far post by Julian Alvarez in the 65th. The defending champions moved four points behind first-place Liverpool.

