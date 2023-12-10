Silva and Grealish score as Man City fights back to beat Luton 2-1 in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, talks with Jack Grealish at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester City at Kenilworth Road stadium in Luton, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

LUTON, England (AP) — Manchester City ended its four-match winless run in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat Luton 2-1 thanks to two goals in a three-minute span by Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish. Elijah Adebayo headed in Andros Townsend’s cross at the back post in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to give Luton the lead at Kenilworth Road. City equalized when Silva pounced on the loose ball following a tackle on Rodri and curled a finish into the bottom corner in the 62nd. Grealish then converted a cross to the far post by Julian Alvarez in the 65th. The defending champions moved four points behind first-place Liverpool.

