Silovs, Pettersson help Canucks beat Flyers, 6-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Arturs Silovs made 35 saves for his first NHL victory, Elias Pettersson had two empty-net goals and three assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Saturday night.

Silovs was called up from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Latvian made his debut in a 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Canucks newcomer Anthony Beauvillier also scored twice and Andrei Kuzmenko and Phillip Di Giuseppe added goals.

Vancouver snapped a three-game skid, improving to 4-5-1 since Rick Tocchet took over as head coach Jan. 22.

Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made 17 saves. The Flyers have lost four in a row.

Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, right, puts a backhand shot over the net behind Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rich Lam Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Hayes adjusts his helmet after it was knocked off during a skirmish with Vancouver Canucks' Luke Schenn, not seen, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rich Lam Previous Next

Philadelphia pulled Hart with just over three minutes remaining for an extra attacker, and got a prime opportunity to rally when Di Giuseppe was called for high-sticking moments later.

The Flyers opted to go with six attackers, but it was the Canucks who found the back of the net when Pettersson flipped in a backhander out of his own zone. He scored again with 40.3 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Flyers: At Calgary on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.