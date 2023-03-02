Sills, seniors lead No. 11 K-State to 85-69 win over Sooners

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Desi Sills flirted with a triple-double in his Bramlage Coliseum farewell, Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell also had big senior send-offs, and No. 11 Kansas State beat Oklahoma 85-69 on Wednesday night. Sills finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 19 points, Johnson had 16 and Nowell finished with 11 points and 10 assists for the Wildcats. Milos Uzan had 20 points to lead the Sooners and Otega Oweh finished with 18. The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak against Oklahoma.

