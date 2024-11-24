Silas Demary Jr. makes key steal as Georgia beats No. 22 St. John’s 66-63

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Asa Newell scored 18 points, Silas Demary Jr. made a key steal in the final seconds and Georgia beat No. 22 St. John’s 66-63. After a timeout with 10 seconds remaining, RJ Luis Jr. got past midcourt and then Demary poked the ball away from behind. Somto Cyril gathered the loose ball and passed it to Demary who dribbled out the clock. Demary finished with 15 points and 10 turnovers for Georgia. Zuby Ejiofor led St. John’s with 22 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Scott added 14 points and Luis scored 13.

