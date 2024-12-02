Signing period comes earlier than usual this year. Some coaches would rather it be even sooner

High school football recruits get a chance to finalize their college decisions a couple of weeks sooner than usual this year. Some high school and college coaches wouldn’t mind see the recruiting calendar moved up a few months earlier than that. The early football signing period begins Wednesday and runs through Friday, enabling seniors to get this taken care of just before the transfer portal window opens Dec. 9. The signing period had started Dec. 20 last year and Dec. 21 the year before to coincide with the opening of the transfer portal window.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.