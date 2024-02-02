Signing Lewis Hamilton puts the pressure on Ferrari to end its long wait for F1 title

Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 is a gamble for the seven-time Formula One champion. It’s also a gamble for Ferrari. No driver has won the F1 title with Ferrari since 2007. That includes two other modern greats in two-time champion Fernando Alonso and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel. There were already some signs of a turnaround in 2023 after Fred Vasseur took over as team principal. Ferrari was the only team other than Red Bull to win a race last year.

