Signing Jones, tagging Barkley helps Giants in free agency

The New York Giants got a major jump on free agency by signing quarterback Daniel Jones and putting a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. After taking the team to its first playoff berth since 2016, coach Brian Daboll will have his best two players on offense back for his second season. General manager Joe Schoen also will have $16.2 million in cap space to fill needs at wide receiver, inside linebacker and defensive tackle and to re-sign some of his own unrestricted free agents. He’s also be able to add some depth to a roster needing it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.