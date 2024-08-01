Signed to Jay-Z agency and a stablemate of Vinicius Junior, Kevin Paredes is shining at the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Kevin Paredes’ star potential was already identified by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation sports agency. Now he’s showcasing his talent on the Olympic stage by helping the United States men’s soccer team advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time since 2000. Paredes scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Guinea to set up a quarterfinals match against Morocco in Paris on Friday. The 21-year-old forward, who plays for Wolfsburg in Germany, joined Roc Nation’s roster of world-class players in April that includes some of the biggest names in soccer such as Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne.

