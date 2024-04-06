Sierra Leone charges from the back to win the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sierra Leone rebounded from a testy entry to the gate and a tail-end run through the backstretch to overtake Just A Touch and win the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths at Keeneland. The victory assured Sierra Leone of a spot in the Kentucky Derby. The 8-5 favorite was one of three Chad Brown-trained entries in the 10-horse field. Sierra Leone lagged behind for much of the race but surged through the final turn. Just A Touch was second and Epic Ride was third.

