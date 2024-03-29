Siena hires former Syracuse standout Gerry McNamara as its new coach

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Syracuse assistant coach Gerry McNamara gives remarks at his jersey retirement ceremony after an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Gerry McNamara has signed a deal to take over as coach at Siena, deciding to leave Syracuse after two decades as a standout player, assistant and eventually ascending to associate head coach for the Orange. McNamara's signing was announced by Siena on Friday, March 29, 2024, and makes him a collegiate head coach for the first time. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

Gerry McNamara is the new coach at Siena. He has decided to leave Syracuse after two decades as a standout player, assistant and eventually ascending to associate head coach for the Orange. McNamara’s signing was announced by Siena on Friday and makes him a collegiate head coach for the first time. He replaces Siena alum Carmen Maciariello, who was fired after going 68-72 in five seasons at the school. McNamara has been on the Syracuse staff since 2009, going from graduate assistant to assistant to associate head coach. He remains fourth on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list.

