Siena hires former Syracuse standout Gerry McNamara as its new coach

Gerry McNamara is the new coach at Siena. He has decided to leave Syracuse after two decades as a standout player, assistant and eventually ascending to associate head coach for the Orange. McNamara’s signing was announced by Siena on Friday and makes him a collegiate head coach for the first time. He replaces Siena alum Carmen Maciariello, who was fired after going 68-72 in five seasons at the school. McNamara has been on the Syracuse staff since 2009, going from graduate assistant to assistant to associate head coach. He remains fourth on Syracuse’s all-time scoring list.

