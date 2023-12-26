Siemian to start again at QB for Jets on Thursday night with Wilson still out with concussion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Siemian will start a second consecutive game at quarterback for the New York Jets with Zach Wilson still in the concussion protocol. Coach Robert Saleh ruled Wilson out Tuesday as the Jets prepare to face the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night. Siemian was 27 of 49 for 217 yards with a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee and an interception in New York’s 30-28 victory over Washington on Sunday. Wilson suffered a concussion in the first half of New York’s 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday. It’s uncertain if he’ll be cleared to play in the season finale at New England on Jan. 7.

