Siem wins Hero Indian Open for 5th European tour title

NEW DELHI (AP) — Marcel Siem ended his long wait for a fifth European tour title with victory at the Hero Indian Open by a single shot on Sunday. The German’s last win on the tour came eight years and 116 days ago at the 2014 BMW Masters but a closing 68 saw him edge out countryman Yannik Paul to return to the winner’s circle. The 42-year-old golfer, who secured his card for the 2023 season at qualifying school in November, went into the final round one shot behind overnight leader Paul, who finished alone in second on 13 under. Dutchman Joost Luiten another shot further back in third.

