Sieh Bangura runs for a pair of short-yardage TDs to get Ohio past Buffalo 20-10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns to help Ohio beat Buffalo 20-10. Bangura finished with 78 yards rushing on 17 carries, and his 1-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 1:55 remaining. He also scored from the 2-yard line late in the third quarter to give Ohio (7-3, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) a 10-3 lead. Buffalo running back CJ Ogbonna had a 2-yard touchdown run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive that tied it 10-all with 13:30 to play. Ohio (7-3, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) had only 242 yards of offense but held Buffalo (3-7, 3-3) to 295.

