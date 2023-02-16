Siegrist scores 39, No. 14 Villanova women defeat St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 39 points, including 19 in the third quarter, and No. 14 Villanova defeated St. John’s 73-57, the Wildcats’ 14th win in their past 15 games. Siegrist, the national scoring leader, made 15 of 26 shots, 3 of 7 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws. She also had 11 rebounds. Her 19-point third quarter helped Villanova turn a five-point halftime lead into a 55-40 lead entering the fourth. Villanova’s only loss this calendar year was a 63-58 setback at No. 6 UConn on Jan. 29. Villanova hosts UConn in the rematch on Saturday. Mimi Reid, a 5.1 points per game scorer this season, led St. John’s with a career-high 23 points.

