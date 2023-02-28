Siegrist scores 32, No. 17 Villanova women beat Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 24 of her 32 points after halftime, Christina Dalce had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 17 Villanova beat Seton Hall 83-56. Villanova will be the two seed behind UConn in the Big East Tournament. The Wildcats finished the regular season with their best ranking since the team finished the 2003 season in the same spot. Siegrist, leading the country with a 28.9 points-per-game average, only had three shot attempts in the first half, but she made all six of her free throws for eight points at the break. She finished 10 of 16 from the field and made 11 straight free throws.

