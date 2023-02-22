Siegrist scores 28, No. 15 Villanova women beat DePaul 67-64

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Christina Dalce broke Villanova’s single-season record for blocks with 66 and the 15th-ranked Wildcats held off DePaul 67-64. Lucy Olsen made two free throws with three seconds left in the third quarter to give Villanova a 56-42 lead. But the Wildcats only made two field goals in the opening nine minutes of the fourth quarter as DePaul used a 18-5 run to get within 61-60 with 2:01 left. Siegrist made four straight free throws in the final minute and Brooke Mullin added a basket with 16 seconds left for a seven-point lead. Dalce had 11 points and three blocks and Olsen added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for Villanova.

