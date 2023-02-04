Siegrist, No. 19 Villanova women roll past Butler 78-58

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points, her 10th 30-point game of the season, Christina Dalce had a double-double and No. 19 Villanova rolled to an 78-58 win over Butler. Behind Siegrist’s 13-of-19 shooting, the Wildcats shot 68% in the first half and remained over 60% well into the fourth quarter until finishing at 53%. The Bulldogs shot 37%. Sydney Jaynes scored 16 points for Butler . The Bulldogs lost the first meeting 68-58 when Siegrist had 36 points. Siegrist has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, the 24 games the second-longest streak to start a season in the last 20 years. Washington star Kelsey Plum did it in all 35 of her games in the 2016-17 season. Siegrist is 73 points behind the 1,546 of Boston College’s Sarah Behn as the most scored in Big East games.

